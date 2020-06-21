All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
7030 Crest Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

7030 Crest Road

7030 Crest Road · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7030 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This rebuilt executive lease has top-of-the-line custom features throughout. Rare one level floor plan with two master suites, a private guest/maid's wing, and two additional bedrooms. Gourmet chefs will love the phenomenal granite kitchen with immense island, all Viking appliances, including espresso machine. The open floor plan boasts a step-down living room with fireplace, entertainment-sized dining area and a family room with a full bar, including wine and bar refrigerators. All bathrooms are fully remodeled, and one conveniently opens to the sparkling pool and spa. The largest master suite features a romantic fireplace and generous walk-in closet. The entire floor plan wraps around the inviting pool--making it the perfect home for entertaining or daily indoor/outdoor living. Stunning marble and hardwood floors accent this contemporary home. Peek-a-boo ocean views, dual heating and air conditioning systems, two tankless water heaters, a three-car garage, and RV parking are added bonuses. You deserve the best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Crest Road have any available units?
7030 Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7030 Crest Road have?
Some of 7030 Crest Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Crest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 7030 Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7030 Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 7030 Crest Road does offer parking.
Does 7030 Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Crest Road have a pool?
Yes, 7030 Crest Road has a pool.
Does 7030 Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 7030 Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7030 Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
