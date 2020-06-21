7030 Crest Road

Amenities
This rebuilt executive lease has top-of-the-line custom features throughout. Rare one level floor plan with two master suites, a private guest/maid's wing, and two additional bedrooms. Gourmet chefs will love the phenomenal granite kitchen with immense island, all Viking appliances, including espresso machine. The open floor plan boasts a step-down living room with fireplace, entertainment-sized dining area and a family room with a full bar, including wine and bar refrigerators. All bathrooms are fully remodeled, and one conveniently opens to the sparkling pool and spa. The largest master suite features a romantic fireplace and generous walk-in closet. The entire floor plan wraps around the inviting pool--making it the perfect home for entertaining or daily indoor/outdoor living. Stunning marble and hardwood floors accent this contemporary home. Peek-a-boo ocean views, dual heating and air conditioning systems, two tankless water heaters, a three-car garage, and RV parking are added bonuses. You deserve the best!