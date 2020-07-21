7003 Willowtree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

READY TO BE IMPRESSED! Beautiful home with inviting living spaces and excellent curb appeal. Updated modern kitchen and baths. Large tranquil backyard with paved patio and lush landscaping. Walking distance to Vista Grande elementary school. Property features: separate HVAC unit for upstairs/downstairs, wired for Frontier high speed internet. dual plug for 220 volt for electric vehicle charging, water softener system, and customized closet organizers. A great home for family living and entertaining!

No pets. Last 45 days sign and lock box. First $75 per each repair paid by tenants.