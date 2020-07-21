All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
7003 Willowtree Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

7003 Willowtree Drive

7003 Willow Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Willow Tree Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
READY TO BE IMPRESSED! Beautiful home with inviting living spaces and excellent curb appeal. Updated modern kitchen and baths. Large tranquil backyard with paved patio and lush landscaping. Walking distance to Vista Grande elementary school. Property features: separate HVAC unit for upstairs/downstairs, wired for Frontier high speed internet. dual plug for 220 volt for electric vehicle charging, water softener system, and customized closet organizers. A great home for family living and entertaining!
No pets. Last 45 days sign and lock box. First $75 per each repair paid by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

