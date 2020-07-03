All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

7 La Vista Verde Dr.

7 La Vista Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 La Vista Verde Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5 Bedroom House with over 3300 sq of Living Space in Exclusive Ranchos Palos Verdes Neighborhood! - Beautiful house for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes with 5 bedrooms & 3 bathroom including large bonus room that makes for a great entertainment space.
Newly remodeled kitchen with Quartz counter tops and new flooring that opens to dining room
Larger master bedroom with en suite for tranquility.
Must see to appreciate all of the entertainment space that this beautiful home has to offer.

Owner will consider pets with additional deposit
Lease price: $5,995.00
For more information or to view this property or schedule a virtual tour, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5685234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have any available units?
7 La Vista Verde Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 7 La Vista Verde Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7 La Vista Verde Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 La Vista Verde Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. offer parking?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have a pool?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 La Vista Verde Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 La Vista Verde Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

