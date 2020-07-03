7 La Vista Verde Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 5 Bedroom House with over 3300 sq of Living Space in Exclusive Ranchos Palos Verdes Neighborhood! - Beautiful house for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes with 5 bedrooms & 3 bathroom including large bonus room that makes for a great entertainment space.

Newly remodeled kitchen with Quartz counter tops and new flooring that opens to dining room

Larger master bedroom with en suite for tranquility.

Must see to appreciate all of the entertainment space that this beautiful home has to offer.



Owner will consider pets with additional deposit

Lease price: $5,995.00

For more information or to view this property or schedule a virtual tour, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



