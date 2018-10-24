6968 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

Hidden oasis with lush garden and detached guest house, all on one flat lot of 22,357 sqft. Private gate leads to a spacious motor court with circular drive way. Master planned landscape features a central court yard with fire place, that perfectly blends in a resort style indoor and outdoor living. Great floor plan features 6 bed 5.5 bath, with 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms in main house, and 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in detached guest house. Main house is designed around the court yard with many floor length windows and French doors looking into the lush foliage of the garden. Contemporary kitchen with sleek stone counter top, spacious family room with wet bar, gallery style hallway leads to the 4 spacious bedrooms, master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, and doors leading to the secret garden at the back. Beyond the cozy back garden, the detached guest house is an independent living quarter built in 2007, which features 2 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom, living room, kitchenette, and a private patio. Centrally located, walking distance to Ralphâs supermarket, short drive to Trader Joeâs, Starbucks and other shops and restaurants in the Golden Cove Mall. Short drive away from ocean cliff, Golf Course, hiking trails and parks. Excellent Palos Verdes Unified School District. Flat lot with full landscape is a rarity in the PV Peninsula, enjoy A Midsummer Night's Dream in the court yard or entertain in style for your loved ones.