6914 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub media room

This impressive custom built home features tremendous attention to detail, where no expense has been spared. This property offers an expansive 6,678 sq. ft. across a 2-level floor plan, boasting 5 Bedrooms and 6.5 Bathrooms, plus a bonus room (6th bedroom) in the lower level/basement that could be used as a maids quarters, guest room, or media room. Dramatic formal living and dining room, sophisticated study with dark elegant paneled wood and marble flooring. Gourmet chef’s kitchen features huge center island, granite counter tops, and high-end appliances. Soaring ceilings, spacious master suite includes fireplace, custom walk-in closet and master bath with huge Jacuzzi tub. Outdoor courtyard with fireplace, pool and spa, 3-car garage with circular driveway. Close to great local schools, popular shopping & dining, and PV country clubs. Enjoy tranquility and luxury in this Palos Verdes custom home. A truly one-of-a-kind property, built for the finest living experience.