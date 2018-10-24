All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6914 Alta Vista Drive
6914 Alta Vista Drive

Location

6914 Alta Vista Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This impressive custom built home features tremendous attention to detail, where no expense has been spared. This property offers an expansive 6,678 sq. ft. across a 2-level floor plan, boasting 5 Bedrooms and 6.5 Bathrooms, plus a bonus room (6th bedroom) in the lower level/basement that could be used as a maids quarters, guest room, or media room. Dramatic formal living and dining room, sophisticated study with dark elegant paneled wood and marble flooring. Gourmet chef’s kitchen features huge center island, granite counter tops, and high-end appliances. Soaring ceilings, spacious master suite includes fireplace, custom walk-in closet and master bath with huge Jacuzzi tub. Outdoor courtyard with fireplace, pool and spa, 3-car garage with circular driveway. Close to great local schools, popular shopping & dining, and PV country clubs. Enjoy tranquility and luxury in this Palos Verdes custom home. A truly one-of-a-kind property, built for the finest living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
6914 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 6914 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Alta Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6914 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Alta Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6914 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6914 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
