Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6878 Eddinghill Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

6878 Eddinghill Drive

6878 Eddinghill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6878 Eddinghill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautifully remodeled, spacious, light and bright home in the lovely sought-after Los Verdes area. As you enter through the entry walk way, you are greeted by the spacious formal living room, dinning room and completely remodeled kitchen. Large 2 car garage with the direct access to the kitchen and family room connects to a large, flat and usable patio and backyard. Relax and unwind in your backyard or have party with friends and family. All 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. The corner lot offers an ocean view (mostly from upstairs) and privacy. Only minutes to grocery store, restaurants, park, golf course and shopping center. Hardwood floor throughout, dual pane windows and sliding doors, Air conditioning and SPA in the backyard are only a few attributes to this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have any available units?
6878 Eddinghill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have?
Some of 6878 Eddinghill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6878 Eddinghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6878 Eddinghill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6878 Eddinghill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6878 Eddinghill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6878 Eddinghill Drive offers parking.
Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6878 Eddinghill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6878 Eddinghill Drive has a pool.
Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6878 Eddinghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6878 Eddinghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6878 Eddinghill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

