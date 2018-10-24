6878 Eddinghill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled, spacious, light and bright home in the lovely sought-after Los Verdes area. As you enter through the entry walk way, you are greeted by the spacious formal living room, dinning room and completely remodeled kitchen. Large 2 car garage with the direct access to the kitchen and family room connects to a large, flat and usable patio and backyard. Relax and unwind in your backyard or have party with friends and family. All 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. The corner lot offers an ocean view (mostly from upstairs) and privacy. Only minutes to grocery store, restaurants, park, golf course and shopping center. Hardwood floor throughout, dual pane windows and sliding doors, Air conditioning and SPA in the backyard are only a few attributes to this beautiful home.