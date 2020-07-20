All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6857 Crest Road
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

6857 Crest Road

6857 Crest Road · No Longer Available
Location

6857 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Private RPV Resort style living w/ Ocean Views of the Queen's Necklace. Beautifully crafted main house boasts marble foyer with gilded columns & archways, Mediterranean murals and crystal chandeliers. Home features bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, marble floors, wrap around patios, walk-in closet, laundry room, wine pantry, alarm system, wet bar, designer bath and sky lit kitchen with stainless appliances. Relax in a formal library finished in decorative dark hardwood. Outdoor pool with cascading jacuzzi and separate koi pond amid lush gardens. Detached large Pool House has 1 bed/ 1 bath with living room, forced heat, pool table, additional wet bar, ocean views and deck perfect for entertaining. Private enclosed regulation tennis court with stunning views of the entire Santa Monica Bay. Oversized Lot among the largest in the Monaco Neighborhood and abuts Agua Amarga Canyon with a picnic area overlooking the reserve. Secured attached 3 car garage entry with room for storage. Located a short distance from golf course, community parks, upscale shopping and trendy restaurants. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6857 Crest Road have any available units?
6857 Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6857 Crest Road have?
Some of 6857 Crest Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6857 Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
6857 Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6857 Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 6857 Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6857 Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 6857 Crest Road offers parking.
Does 6857 Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6857 Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6857 Crest Road have a pool?
Yes, 6857 Crest Road has a pool.
Does 6857 Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 6857 Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6857 Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6857 Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
