6857 Crest Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry pool pool table garage tennis court

Private RPV Resort style living w/ Ocean Views of the Queen's Necklace. Beautifully crafted main house boasts marble foyer with gilded columns & archways, Mediterranean murals and crystal chandeliers. Home features bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, marble floors, wrap around patios, walk-in closet, laundry room, wine pantry, alarm system, wet bar, designer bath and sky lit kitchen with stainless appliances. Relax in a formal library finished in decorative dark hardwood. Outdoor pool with cascading jacuzzi and separate koi pond amid lush gardens. Detached large Pool House has 1 bed/ 1 bath with living room, forced heat, pool table, additional wet bar, ocean views and deck perfect for entertaining. Private enclosed regulation tennis court with stunning views of the entire Santa Monica Bay. Oversized Lot among the largest in the Monaco Neighborhood and abuts Agua Amarga Canyon with a picnic area overlooking the reserve. Secured attached 3 car garage entry with room for storage. Located a short distance from golf course, community parks, upscale shopping and trendy restaurants. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details. Must see!