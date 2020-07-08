All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6810 Locklenna

6810 Locklenna Lane
Location

6810 Locklenna Lane, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
guest suite
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
Relax and enjoy the beautiful ocean and sunset views from this exceptional home that exudes tradition and charm. The 4 bedroom floor plan offers a great design for entertaining and daily living with a large living room with fireplace, a formal dining room , family/game room with built in cabinets. The expansive kitchen is a chef's delight and is includes a casual eating area all highlighted with gleaming hardwood floors. The bedroom layout offers 3 traditional bedrooms and a large master suite. One bedroom is located downstairs and lays out perfectly for a guest suite or office. The lushly landscaped grounds is an ideal setting for taking in the views and outdoor relaxation. A great opportunity for a buyer looking for a tastefully appointed home with a view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6810 Locklenna have any available units?
6810 Locklenna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Locklenna have?
Some of 6810 Locklenna's amenities include hardwood floors, guest suite, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Locklenna currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Locklenna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Locklenna pet-friendly?
No, 6810 Locklenna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6810 Locklenna offer parking?
No, 6810 Locklenna does not offer parking.
Does 6810 Locklenna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Locklenna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Locklenna have a pool?
No, 6810 Locklenna does not have a pool.
Does 6810 Locklenna have accessible units?
No, 6810 Locklenna does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Locklenna have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 Locklenna does not have units with dishwashers.

