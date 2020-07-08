6810 Locklenna

Amenities

Relax and enjoy the beautiful ocean and sunset views from this exceptional home that exudes tradition and charm. The 4 bedroom floor plan offers a great design for entertaining and daily living with a large living room with fireplace, a formal dining room , family/game room with built in cabinets. The expansive kitchen is a chef's delight and is includes a casual eating area all highlighted with gleaming hardwood floors. The bedroom layout offers 3 traditional bedrooms and a large master suite. One bedroom is located downstairs and lays out perfectly for a guest suite or office. The lushly landscaped grounds is an ideal setting for taking in the views and outdoor relaxation. A great opportunity for a buyer looking for a tastefully appointed home with a view.



