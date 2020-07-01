All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

6804 Vallon Drive

6804 Vallon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Vallon Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 6804 Vallon Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
- Rent: $8,000 Per Month
- Deposit: $20,000 (On Approved Credit)
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 3,000 Sq.Ft.

Completely renovated elegant contemporary SFR with direct ocean and coastline views. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom 3,000 square foot residence boasts of a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area, and an open concept family room with a fireplace and a wet-bar area. There is one bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. There is a newly installed HVAC system with NEST system. Manicured lawn with a programmed irrigation system. Three car garage. Ocean views towards Catalina Island. Home is for sale or lease.

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Vallon Drive have any available units?
6804 Vallon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Vallon Drive have?
Some of 6804 Vallon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Vallon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Vallon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Vallon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 Vallon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6804 Vallon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Vallon Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Vallon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Vallon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Vallon Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Vallon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Vallon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Vallon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Vallon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Vallon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

