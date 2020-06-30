All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

6716 Abbottswood Drive

6716 Abbottswood Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6716 Abbottswood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Newly refreshed and painted 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1600 sq.ft. home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This charming and comfortable cottage-style home with wood shingle roof has white marble floors, a dining room with storage cabinets, a large living room with a brick fireplace and a large sliding glass door. Each bedroom is about 10’x13’ and has a large closet; the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. The central heat and air conditioning system is efficient, works well and is under 4 years old. The kitchen has white marble countertops, newly painted light blue cabinets, a brick accent wall, a new five-burner stove with new vented exhaust, a new wall oven, a new dishwasher, a new kitchen faucet, and an under-sink reverse osmosis water filter. The laundry hook-ups are located in the attached 2-car garage, along with a simple, functioning refrigerator. The large back yard has an ocean view including a view of the north side of Catalina Island, a new paver patio with an inset chessboard, avocado trees, a palm tree. The back yard has a gorgeous view and gully that opens up to the Lunada Canyon Trail in an arm of the Agua Amarga Reserve. The side yard has grapevines that are visible from the kitchen window. When outside, one can hear the sounds of birds and sometimes there are visiting peacocks. The neighborhood is quiet and has excellent schools, and all amenities are nearby. Wheelchair Accessible. Pet welcome with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have any available units?
6716 Abbottswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have?
Some of 6716 Abbottswood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Abbottswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Abbottswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Abbottswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Abbottswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Abbottswood Drive offers parking.
Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Abbottswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6716 Abbottswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6716 Abbottswood Drive has accessible units.
Does 6716 Abbottswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Abbottswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

