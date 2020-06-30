6716 Abbottswood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Newly refreshed and painted 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1600 sq.ft. home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This charming and comfortable cottage-style home with wood shingle roof has white marble floors, a dining room with storage cabinets, a large living room with a brick fireplace and a large sliding glass door. Each bedroom is about 10’x13’ and has a large closet; the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. The central heat and air conditioning system is efficient, works well and is under 4 years old. The kitchen has white marble countertops, newly painted light blue cabinets, a brick accent wall, a new five-burner stove with new vented exhaust, a new wall oven, a new dishwasher, a new kitchen faucet, and an under-sink reverse osmosis water filter. The laundry hook-ups are located in the attached 2-car garage, along with a simple, functioning refrigerator. The large back yard has an ocean view including a view of the north side of Catalina Island, a new paver patio with an inset chessboard, avocado trees, a palm tree. The back yard has a gorgeous view and gully that opens up to the Lunada Canyon Trail in an arm of the Agua Amarga Reserve. The side yard has grapevines that are visible from the kitchen window. When outside, one can hear the sounds of birds and sometimes there are visiting peacocks. The neighborhood is quiet and has excellent schools, and all amenities are nearby. Wheelchair Accessible. Pet welcome with deposit.