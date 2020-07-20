All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6617 Abbottswood Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

6617 Abbottswood Drive

6617 Abbottswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Abbottswood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

With beautiful curb appeal and a quiet Los Verdes neighborhood, just short distance to the award-winning Palos Verdes Unified schools, this home is perfectly nestled in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes just a few minutes away from the Peninsula Shopping Center and Golden Cove Plaza. This elegant one level home features 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms over 2000 sq ft of living area and over 10,000 sq ft lot! This home offers a light and bright setting with open floor plan, connecting indoor and outdoor living. Additionally, this home offers New carpet, baseboard and crown molding throughout, Granite countertops, Dual pane windows and Marvin French sliding doors, 2-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen, Built in electronic closet with TV cables and ceiling speakers, New roof, New water heater, LG washer and dryer with storage unit and Air Conditioning, just to name a few! But wait, there is more! Enjoy your beautifully landscaped, Private large yard with trees and a peek-a-boo view to the Ocean with Built in Stainless Steel BBQ. Feel the ocean breeze while enjoying your own private backyard oasis. Only minutes walk to nearby Hesse Park. Who want to be anywhere else?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

