6527 Madeline Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms single family home locate on an extremely quite street in the PACIFIC OCEAN VIEW neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. All bedrooms upstairs with two suite unite. Remodeled bathroom. BBQ and Spa and outdoor fireplace at backyard for you to entertaining your guest and yourself ! Also you can bring your wine and setting at front courtyard over look the beautiful Pacific Ocean after you back home from work, Walk to Fred Hesse Jr. community park play your favor baseball or jogging around the park with full ocean view! Great school!