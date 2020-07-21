All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6527 Madeline Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6527 Madeline Cove Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

6527 Madeline Cove Drive

6527 Madeline Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6527 Madeline Cove Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms single family home locate on an extremely quite street in the PACIFIC OCEAN VIEW neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. All bedrooms upstairs with two suite unite. Remodeled bathroom. BBQ and Spa and outdoor fireplace at backyard for you to entertaining your guest and yourself ! Also you can bring your wine and setting at front courtyard over look the beautiful Pacific Ocean after you back home from work, Walk to Fred Hesse Jr. community park play your favor baseball or jogging around the park with full ocean view! Great school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have any available units?
6527 Madeline Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have?
Some of 6527 Madeline Cove Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Madeline Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Madeline Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Madeline Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Madeline Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6527 Madeline Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles