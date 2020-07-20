All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
6518 Sandy Point Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

6518 Sandy Point Court

6518 Sandy Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Sandy Point Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This 2,400 +. Sq-Ft Charming Sea Bluff Home is located in a highly coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes with a scenic ocean view of the Peninsula; it boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + separate room suitable for den/office , Two Car Garage, Updated bathrooms. Home includes New Laminate Hardwood and Tile Floors throughout, 2 Fireplaces,spacious family rooms with balcony. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven and new tile floor. Living room balcony looks over the home's private patio offering complete quite enjoyment. Separated Master bedroom includes a fireplace, walk in closet, jetted tub dual sinks & shower and 2 formal spacious bedrooms. Community club house features, pool, spa, fitness center with recreational room, 2 tennis courts and gazebos along Hoa trail grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Sandy Point Court have any available units?
6518 Sandy Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Sandy Point Court have?
Some of 6518 Sandy Point Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Sandy Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Sandy Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Sandy Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 6518 Sandy Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6518 Sandy Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Sandy Point Court offers parking.
Does 6518 Sandy Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Sandy Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Sandy Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 6518 Sandy Point Court has a pool.
Does 6518 Sandy Point Court have accessible units?
No, 6518 Sandy Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Sandy Point Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 Sandy Point Court has units with dishwashers.
