6518 Sandy Point Court

This 2,400 +. Sq-Ft Charming Sea Bluff Home is located in a highly coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes with a scenic ocean view of the Peninsula; it boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + separate room suitable for den/office , Two Car Garage, Updated bathrooms. Home includes New Laminate Hardwood and Tile Floors throughout, 2 Fireplaces,spacious family rooms with balcony. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven and new tile floor. Living room balcony looks over the home's private patio offering complete quite enjoyment. Separated Master bedroom includes a fireplace, walk in closet, jetted tub dual sinks & shower and 2 formal spacious bedrooms. Community club house features, pool, spa, fitness center with recreational room, 2 tennis courts and gazebos along Hoa trail grounds.