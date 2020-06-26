6490 Sea Cove Drive

Amenities

Luxury living in its finest! Enjoy the expansive ocean view and nature's music of waves, seagulls and whale cruising by from this fantastic estates. Located right next to the Vanderlip Park, this bluff front estates features 7,617 sqft of living space, 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms, with elevator, beach volleyball court, pool, spa, and BBQ station. Hiking trail at the backyard leads into the renowned Terranea Resort. Main level features master bedroom suite with ocean view, along with two other bedrooms that has its own bathroom. Living room is bright and airy, overlooking the lush backyard and the blue ocean beyond. Large formal dining room connected to kitchen, features a wall of windows framing the ocean and the greeneries. Downstairs has three bedrooms 3 bathrooms, plus an office/den. Spacious family room has pool table and wet bar. Flat and open backyard has a sparkling pool as the focal point, in addition to the BBQ station and beach volleyball court. A bluff side hiking trail leads into the Terranea Resort. Four car garage and gated entry. Local access to fine dining, music and art activities. Must see to appreciate this rare gem in the renowned Palos Verdes Peninsula.