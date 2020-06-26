All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
6490 Sea Cove Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

6490 Sea Cove Drive

6490 Sea Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6490 Sea Cove Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
pool table
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Luxury living in its finest! Enjoy the expansive ocean view and nature's music of waves, seagulls and whale cruising by from this fantastic estates. Located right next to the Vanderlip Park, this bluff front estates features 7,617 sqft of living space, 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms, with elevator, beach volleyball court, pool, spa, and BBQ station. Hiking trail at the backyard leads into the renowned Terranea Resort. Main level features master bedroom suite with ocean view, along with two other bedrooms that has its own bathroom. Living room is bright and airy, overlooking the lush backyard and the blue ocean beyond. Large formal dining room connected to kitchen, features a wall of windows framing the ocean and the greeneries. Downstairs has three bedrooms 3 bathrooms, plus an office/den. Spacious family room has pool table and wet bar. Flat and open backyard has a sparkling pool as the focal point, in addition to the BBQ station and beach volleyball court. A bluff side hiking trail leads into the Terranea Resort. Four car garage and gated entry. Local access to fine dining, music and art activities. Must see to appreciate this rare gem in the renowned Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have any available units?
6490 Sea Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have?
Some of 6490 Sea Cove Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6490 Sea Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6490 Sea Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 Sea Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6490 Sea Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6490 Sea Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6490 Sea Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6490 Sea Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6490 Sea Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 Sea Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6490 Sea Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
