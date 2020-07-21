5945 Armaga Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

A rarely seen single level town house. Desirable end unit with newly installed AC. Single family feel. Bright tile entry leads to the light, bright living room with vaulted ceiling and gorgeous natural stone finish surrounding the fireplace. Enjoy the dining area or eat at the breakfast bar. Large private backyard patio with slate tile and custom deck. Large high ceiling bedroom, three mirrored closet doors with custom designed organizers. Bedroom opens to a second private patio with access to the pool. Attic with pull down ladder and lots of storage place. Additional storage in garage area. Laundry area in bedroom , also community laundry is available. Tankless water heater.Two parking spaces. Palos Verdes is known for its incredible weather year round, beautiful natural surroundings with local hiking trails and parks plus excellent schools.