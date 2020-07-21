All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:07 PM

5867 Finecrest Drive

5867 Finecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5867 Finecrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Remodeled Single Story View Home!!! Fresh paint throughout the house and brand new bathrooms! Open and bright living room with fireplace, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Wood frame sliding doors with beveled glass across back of the house looking out over beautiful brick patio and back yard to a Coastline, Santa Monica Bay, Queens Necklace view. Large kitchen with brand new refrigerator, built in microwave and abundant of cabinets and counter space. Designated dining area with fireplace and a working area with beautiful glass cabinets. Master bedroom with large closets with built in shelf and with brand new modern master bath. The other bathroom has dual sinks and a brand new shower tub with glass doors. Wood floor throughout the house and plenty of storage. Great convenient location and award winning Palos Verdes School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5867 Finecrest Drive have any available units?
5867 Finecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5867 Finecrest Drive have?
Some of 5867 Finecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5867 Finecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5867 Finecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 Finecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5867 Finecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5867 Finecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5867 Finecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5867 Finecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5867 Finecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 Finecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5867 Finecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5867 Finecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5867 Finecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 Finecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 Finecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
