5867 Finecrest Drive

Just Remodeled Single Story View Home!!! Fresh paint throughout the house and brand new bathrooms! Open and bright living room with fireplace, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Wood frame sliding doors with beveled glass across back of the house looking out over beautiful brick patio and back yard to a Coastline, Santa Monica Bay, Queens Necklace view. Large kitchen with brand new refrigerator, built in microwave and abundant of cabinets and counter space. Designated dining area with fireplace and a working area with beautiful glass cabinets. Master bedroom with large closets with built in shelf and with brand new modern master bath. The other bathroom has dual sinks and a brand new shower tub with glass doors. Wood floor throughout the house and plenty of storage. Great convenient location and award winning Palos Verdes School district.