All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 5858 Finecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5858 Finecrest Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

5858 Finecrest Drive

5858 Finecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5858 Finecrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Terrific Silver Spur neighborhood convenient to Hawthorne Blvd., shopping, restaurants & excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula schools. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath single story home with 2 car garage. Large 12,451 sq. ft. lot with open space to roam & pastoral city & harbor views. Refinished wood floors & comfy living room with fireplace & formal dining area. Kitchen has granite counter tops & newer built-in appliances - Bosch dishwasher, 6-burner Viking gas cooktop, KitchenAid oven, convection & microwave. Inside laundry room with hook-ups for full-size washer & gas dryer. Newer paint, light fixtures & hardware throughout. Nicely landscaped, front & rear lawns, automatic sprinkler system (gardener is included) plus front & rear covered porches for outdoor enjoyment. No pets & non-smokers only please. Move-in ready condition. Contact your agent or Julie Schulte Maddox @ RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-849-0342 for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 Finecrest Drive have any available units?
5858 Finecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5858 Finecrest Drive have?
Some of 5858 Finecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 Finecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5858 Finecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 Finecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5858 Finecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5858 Finecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5858 Finecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5858 Finecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5858 Finecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 Finecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5858 Finecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5858 Finecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5858 Finecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 Finecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5858 Finecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles