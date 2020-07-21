5858 Finecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Terrific Silver Spur neighborhood convenient to Hawthorne Blvd., shopping, restaurants & excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula schools. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath single story home with 2 car garage. Large 12,451 sq. ft. lot with open space to roam & pastoral city & harbor views. Refinished wood floors & comfy living room with fireplace & formal dining area. Kitchen has granite counter tops & newer built-in appliances - Bosch dishwasher, 6-burner Viking gas cooktop, KitchenAid oven, convection & microwave. Inside laundry room with hook-ups for full-size washer & gas dryer. Newer paint, light fixtures & hardware throughout. Nicely landscaped, front & rear lawns, automatic sprinkler system (gardener is included) plus front & rear covered porches for outdoor enjoyment. No pets & non-smokers only please. Move-in ready condition. Contact your agent or Julie Schulte Maddox @ RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-849-0342 for appointment to view.