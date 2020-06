5850 Finecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE AVAILABLE TO LEASE.PROPERTY CONSISTS OF 4 BEDROOM AND 1 3/4 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE DETACHED.OWNER HAS LANDSCAPED WHOLE BACKYARD AND IT HAS AMAZING CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS PLUS SOME CANYON,HARBOR AND OCEAN VIEWS FOR THE TENANTS TO ENJOY WHILE SITTING OUTSIDE.

NICE CURB APPEAL WITH LANDSCAPED FRONT YARD ATTRACTIVE DRIVEWAY TO GREET PEOPLE.

MAY MORE NEW UPGRADES INCLUDE NEW WALL PAINT,KITCHEN NEW APPLIANCES AND COUNTER TOP, NEW FLOORING,BATHROOM NEW CABINETS,WALL MIRROR,NEW SINK,ALL ROOMS WINDOWS HAS NEW ROLL UP BLINDS ADDED.

WASHER ,DRYER INCLUDED IN PROPERTY AND ONE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED IN GARAGE.

BRAND NEW A/C AND HEATING SYSTEM INSTALLED.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO WATER BED ALLOWED SUBJECT TO OWNER TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED AS OF NOW UNTIL FEB 18 ,2020 SO IT IS READY TO LEASE ONLY AFTER THAT PERIOD OR END OF FEB. (AFTER FEB 20 ANYTIME,TENANTS ARE OUT FEB 19,2020 AND LANDLORD IS OPEN TO LONGER LEASE TERMS TOO.