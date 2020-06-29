5700 RAVENSPUR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub tennis court

Private poolside 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath unit tastefully remodeled with engineered wood flooring throughout. New energy efficient windows and blinds. The all electric kitchen features new stainless appliances as well as easy care quartz countertops. Rancho Palos Verdes offers access to fabulous beaches, hiking trails, parks, bike paths, golf courses and tennis courts. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District is recognized for outstanding achievement. Peninsula High School is within walking distance. This is a quiet building with secure underground parking and excellent location close to the Peninsula and Promenade shopping centers.