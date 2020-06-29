All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5700 RAVENSPUR Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5700 RAVENSPUR Drive

5700 Ravenspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Private poolside 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath unit tastefully remodeled with engineered wood flooring throughout. New energy efficient windows and blinds. The all electric kitchen features new stainless appliances as well as easy care quartz countertops. Rancho Palos Verdes offers access to fabulous beaches, hiking trails, parks, bike paths, golf courses and tennis courts. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District is recognized for outstanding achievement. Peninsula High School is within walking distance. This is a quiet building with secure underground parking and excellent location close to the Peninsula and Promenade shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have any available units?
5700 RAVENSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have?
Some of 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 RAVENSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive has a pool.
Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 RAVENSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
