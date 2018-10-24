All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5465 Middlecrest Road
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

5465 Middlecrest Road

5465 Middlecrest Road · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

5465 Middlecrest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in coveted Rancho Palos Verdes, this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath single-level home sits on a large corner lot in the Ridgecrest community. Enter through the inviting double doors into the spacious foyer with double hight ceilings and lovely views of the backyard. The property features 2,451 sq ft of quality living space with re-polished stone floors, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, 3 car garage, and washer and dryer. Entertain in the formal living room with plentiful windows, exposed beamed ceiling, and wood burning fireplace. Prepare your favorite meals in the chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double convection oven, gas grill top, granite countertops, center island, new sink and faucet, and abundant storage. Relax in the family room with built-in bar and entertainment center.The expansive grassy back yard with patio is perfect for soaking in the SoCal sunshine or weekend barbecues. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and award winning Palos Verdes schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Middlecrest Road have any available units?
5465 Middlecrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5465 Middlecrest Road have?
Some of 5465 Middlecrest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5465 Middlecrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Middlecrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Middlecrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 5465 Middlecrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5465 Middlecrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 5465 Middlecrest Road offers parking.
Does 5465 Middlecrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5465 Middlecrest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Middlecrest Road have a pool?
No, 5465 Middlecrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 5465 Middlecrest Road have accessible units?
No, 5465 Middlecrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Middlecrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5465 Middlecrest Road has units with dishwashers.

