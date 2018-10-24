5465 Middlecrest Road

Amenities

Located in coveted Rancho Palos Verdes, this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath single-level home sits on a large corner lot in the Ridgecrest community. Enter through the inviting double doors into the spacious foyer with double hight ceilings and lovely views of the backyard. The property features 2,451 sq ft of quality living space with re-polished stone floors, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, 3 car garage, and washer and dryer. Entertain in the formal living room with plentiful windows, exposed beamed ceiling, and wood burning fireplace. Prepare your favorite meals in the chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double convection oven, gas grill top, granite countertops, center island, new sink and faucet, and abundant storage. Relax in the family room with built-in bar and entertainment center.The expansive grassy back yard with patio is perfect for soaking in the SoCal sunshine or weekend barbecues. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and award winning Palos Verdes schools.