5325 Bayridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Turn-key small house with breathtaking unobstructed ocean view, expansive queen’s necklace view stretching from the beach cities all the way to Malibu; PV golf course accents the blue ocean with lush greenery, Angeles Mountain provides perfect backdrop for downtown LA. Engineered wood floor through the living room and bedrooms, newer kitchen cabinets, enclosed backyard with great view and adorned with bamboo and roses, side yard patio has flower vine on trellis. Walking distance to Silver Spur Elementary School, short drive to Peninsula High. Newer homes have been built on this street to fully enjoy the fantastic view. One side of the street is a cul de sac. Rare opportunity to live in a dream home with great view and great schools, fully enjoy the ocean view during the day, city lights view at night.