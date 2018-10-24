All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated May 26 2020

5325 Bayridge Road

5325 Bayridge Road · (626) 679-1922
Location

5325 Bayridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

Turn-key small house with breathtaking unobstructed ocean view, expansive queen’s necklace view stretching from the beach cities all the way to Malibu; PV golf course accents the blue ocean with lush greenery, Angeles Mountain provides perfect backdrop for downtown LA. Engineered wood floor through the living room and bedrooms, newer kitchen cabinets, enclosed backyard with great view and adorned with bamboo and roses, side yard patio has flower vine on trellis. Walking distance to Silver Spur Elementary School, short drive to Peninsula High. Newer homes have been built on this street to fully enjoy the fantastic view. One side of the street is a cul de sac. Rare opportunity to live in a dream home with great view and great schools, fully enjoy the ocean view during the day, city lights view at night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Bayridge Road have any available units?
5325 Bayridge Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 5325 Bayridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Bayridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Bayridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road offer parking?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road have a pool?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Bayridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Bayridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
