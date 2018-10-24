5203 Elkmont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Separate indoor laundry room with washer and dryer and tile floors which has direct access from 2 car attached garage. Living room and dining area offers built in gas fireplace and french doors which look out to charming back yard that offers some view and overlook a privately owned canyon. Master suite includes 3/4 bath. 2 more bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in hallway. Neutral color carpeting in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Newer furnace installed in 2016. Within walking distance to Peninsula High School. Minutes away from Bristol Farms and the Promenade with shops, grocery stores, restaurants, movies, ice skating rink, gas station & banks. Just minutes away from PV Dr North.