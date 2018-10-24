All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 PM

5203 Elkmont Drive

5203 Elkmont Drive · (310) 378-9494
Location

5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Separate indoor laundry room with washer and dryer and tile floors which has direct access from 2 car attached garage. Living room and dining area offers built in gas fireplace and french doors which look out to charming back yard that offers some view and overlook a privately owned canyon. Master suite includes 3/4 bath. 2 more bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in hallway. Neutral color carpeting in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Newer furnace installed in 2016. Within walking distance to Peninsula High School. Minutes away from Bristol Farms and the Promenade with shops, grocery stores, restaurants, movies, ice skating rink, gas station & banks. Just minutes away from PV Dr North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Elkmont Drive have any available units?
5203 Elkmont Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 Elkmont Drive have?
Some of 5203 Elkmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Elkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Elkmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Elkmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Elkmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5203 Elkmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Elkmont Drive does offer parking.
Does 5203 Elkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 Elkmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Elkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5203 Elkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Elkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5203 Elkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Elkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Elkmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
