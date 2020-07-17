5 Clipper Road

Amenities

This gorgeous, newly remodeled, 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom unit is open and airy with ocean views and plenty of outdoor space. A split level floorplan offers open living space on the top level with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen has Quartz counters, center island, and LG stainless steel appliances. The dining area and living room open to a spacious balcony with ocean views. The master bedroom, located on the main level, has custom built-ins along one wall and access to a patio. Down half a flight of stairs are jack and jill bedrooms, and a 4th ensuite bedroom with its own patio and firepit. Luxury vinyl plank flooring (looks like wood) throughout. Also dual pane windows, recessed lighting, built-ins in all the closets, Toto toilet/bidet combos, and murphy beds in 3 of the bedrooms. Each room has its own A/C unit. Stackable washer/dryer, Ring doorbell. Everything is brand new! These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry