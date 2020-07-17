All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

5 Clipper Road

5 Clipper Road · (310) 541-8271
Location

5 Clipper Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
This gorgeous, newly remodeled, 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom unit is open and airy with ocean views and plenty of outdoor space. A split level floorplan offers open living space on the top level with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen has Quartz counters, center island, and LG stainless steel appliances. The dining area and living room open to a spacious balcony with ocean views. The master bedroom, located on the main level, has custom built-ins along one wall and access to a patio. Down half a flight of stairs are jack and jill bedrooms, and a 4th ensuite bedroom with its own patio and firepit. Luxury vinyl plank flooring (looks like wood) throughout. Also dual pane windows, recessed lighting, built-ins in all the closets, Toto toilet/bidet combos, and murphy beds in 3 of the bedrooms. Each room has its own A/C unit. Stackable washer/dryer, Ring doorbell. Everything is brand new! These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Clipper Road have any available units?
5 Clipper Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Clipper Road have?
Some of 5 Clipper Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Clipper Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Clipper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Clipper Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Clipper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5 Clipper Road offer parking?
No, 5 Clipper Road does not offer parking.
Does 5 Clipper Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Clipper Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Clipper Road have a pool?
No, 5 Clipper Road does not have a pool.
Does 5 Clipper Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Clipper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Clipper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Clipper Road has units with dishwashers.
