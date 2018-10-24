All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
4812 Browndeer Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

4812 Browndeer Lane

4812 Browndeer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Browndeer Lane, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded house with pool which is separated from the house and the rest of the yard by a tall fence and lockable gate. There is a fenced grassy yard too. Kitchen was upgraded with custom cherry wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counters and high quality rimless shower/bath doors. There is a city lights view from upstairs. Home has lovely wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining area, stairs and hall, and all bedrooms. There is Italian porcelain flooring in the family room, kitchen and bathrooms. Home has central air conditioning, a fireplace, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, double paned vinyl windows and sliding glass door, and raised panel interior doors. Gardener and pool service are included. Tenant who just vacated needs to break the lease. We like to keep our leases ending in the summer season. We can offer a short term lease through 6/30/20 or a lease through 6/20/21.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Browndeer Lane have any available units?
4812 Browndeer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Browndeer Lane have?
Some of 4812 Browndeer Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Browndeer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Browndeer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Browndeer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Browndeer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4812 Browndeer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Browndeer Lane offers parking.
Does 4812 Browndeer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Browndeer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Browndeer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4812 Browndeer Lane has a pool.
Does 4812 Browndeer Lane have accessible units?
No, 4812 Browndeer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Browndeer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Browndeer Lane has units with dishwashers.
