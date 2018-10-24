4812 Browndeer Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully upgraded house with pool which is separated from the house and the rest of the yard by a tall fence and lockable gate. There is a fenced grassy yard too. Kitchen was upgraded with custom cherry wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counters and high quality rimless shower/bath doors. There is a city lights view from upstairs. Home has lovely wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining area, stairs and hall, and all bedrooms. There is Italian porcelain flooring in the family room, kitchen and bathrooms. Home has central air conditioning, a fireplace, mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, double paned vinyl windows and sliding glass door, and raised panel interior doors. Gardener and pool service are included. Tenant who just vacated needs to break the lease. We like to keep our leases ending in the summer season. We can offer a short term lease through 6/30/20 or a lease through 6/20/21.