Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4764 Lone Valley Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4764 Lone Valley Drive

4764 Lone Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4764 Lone Valley Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely split level home on quiet cul de sac. Large kitchen with eating area plus separate dining area. Living room features a gas fireplace and large deck access through updated patio doors. All four bedrooms are upstairs with air conditioning units and ceiling fans. Lower level features a private bath and walk-out family room to a large concrete patio and lovely yard featuring beautiful artificial grass - you'll have to see it to believe it. Spacious side yard is large enough for a swing set, dog run, etc. The home features newer appliances, newer carpet and shutters throughout, new interior doors, automatic garage doors, roof, exterior paint. Most of the windows have also been replaced. There is a separate laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have any available units?
4764 Lone Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have?
Some of 4764 Lone Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 Lone Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4764 Lone Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 Lone Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4764 Lone Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4764 Lone Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 Lone Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4764 Lone Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4764 Lone Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 Lone Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4764 Lone Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
