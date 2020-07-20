4764 Lone Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely split level home on quiet cul de sac. Large kitchen with eating area plus separate dining area. Living room features a gas fireplace and large deck access through updated patio doors. All four bedrooms are upstairs with air conditioning units and ceiling fans. Lower level features a private bath and walk-out family room to a large concrete patio and lovely yard featuring beautiful artificial grass - you'll have to see it to believe it. Spacious side yard is large enough for a swing set, dog run, etc. The home features newer appliances, newer carpet and shutters throughout, new interior doors, automatic garage doors, roof, exterior paint. Most of the windows have also been replaced. There is a separate laundry room.