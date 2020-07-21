All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

46 Via Porto Grande

46 via Porto Grande · No Longer Available
Location

46 via Porto Grande, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This rare rental located towards the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of Wallace Ranch features vaulted-ceilings, brand new flooring, a 3-car garage and a spacious floor plan flooded with bright natural light and fresh new paint throughout the house. This is a perfect home for anyone looking to rent in the much-coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes, within the school district of the acclaimed Peninsula High.

Boasting 3,533 sq. ft. on a 10,036 sf lot, this generous floor plan includes 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with a guest bathroom, plus a complete en-suite on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. The expansive master suite also has separate his-and-hers walk-in closets, with separate vanity areas, design skylights, fresh paint and completely new water resistant wood flooring, complete with a patio that overlooks lush and extensive backyard.

Built in 1995, the home has been meticulously well-maintained showcasing the manicured backyard, with concrete already paved to create a perfect space for a basketball hoop or BBQ grill outside. Come take a look at this beautiful home—it won’t last long on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Via Porto Grande have any available units?
46 Via Porto Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Via Porto Grande have?
Some of 46 Via Porto Grande's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Via Porto Grande currently offering any rent specials?
46 Via Porto Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Via Porto Grande pet-friendly?
No, 46 Via Porto Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 46 Via Porto Grande offer parking?
Yes, 46 Via Porto Grande offers parking.
Does 46 Via Porto Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Via Porto Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Via Porto Grande have a pool?
No, 46 Via Porto Grande does not have a pool.
Does 46 Via Porto Grande have accessible units?
No, 46 Via Porto Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Via Porto Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Via Porto Grande has units with dishwashers.
