46 Via Porto Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

This rare rental located towards the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of Wallace Ranch features vaulted-ceilings, brand new flooring, a 3-car garage and a spacious floor plan flooded with bright natural light and fresh new paint throughout the house. This is a perfect home for anyone looking to rent in the much-coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes, within the school district of the acclaimed Peninsula High.



Boasting 3,533 sq. ft. on a 10,036 sf lot, this generous floor plan includes 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with a guest bathroom, plus a complete en-suite on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. The expansive master suite also has separate his-and-hers walk-in closets, with separate vanity areas, design skylights, fresh paint and completely new water resistant wood flooring, complete with a patio that overlooks lush and extensive backyard.



Built in 1995, the home has been meticulously well-maintained showcasing the manicured backyard, with concrete already paved to create a perfect space for a basketball hoop or BBQ grill outside. Come take a look at this beautiful home—it won’t last long on the market!