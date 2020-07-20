All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
45 Seawall Road

45 Seawall Road · No Longer Available
Location

45 Seawall Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
playground
tennis court
WOW!!! PRESTIGIOUS and PRIVATE!!!

Beautiful breathtaking views from every angle in this beachfront bungalow located in the exclusive gated community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Wake up every morning to the sound of waves and end every night with a blissful sunset. You will not want to leave home. Amenities include paddle tennis courts, basketball court, playground for the kids and palapas with fire pits. Property includes beautiful tile floors throughout, large Jacuzzi tub, and plenty of closet space. Kitchen features stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Very cute and cozy. Outdoor features covered bar with a 50-inch television, surround sound, and a mini-refrigerator. Plenty of seating for all your guests. Relax in the Jacuzzi while watching the gorgeous ocean scenery. Short drive to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Seawall Road have any available units?
45 Seawall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Seawall Road have?
Some of 45 Seawall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Seawall Road currently offering any rent specials?
45 Seawall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Seawall Road pet-friendly?
No, 45 Seawall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 45 Seawall Road offer parking?
No, 45 Seawall Road does not offer parking.
Does 45 Seawall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Seawall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Seawall Road have a pool?
No, 45 Seawall Road does not have a pool.
Does 45 Seawall Road have accessible units?
No, 45 Seawall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Seawall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Seawall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
