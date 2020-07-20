45 Seawall Road

Amenities

Beautiful breathtaking views from every angle in this beachfront bungalow located in the exclusive gated community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Wake up every morning to the sound of waves and end every night with a blissful sunset. You will not want to leave home. Amenities include paddle tennis courts, basketball court, playground for the kids and palapas with fire pits. Property includes beautiful tile floors throughout, large Jacuzzi tub, and plenty of closet space. Kitchen features stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Very cute and cozy. Outdoor features covered bar with a 50-inch television, surround sound, and a mini-refrigerator. Plenty of seating for all your guests. Relax in the Jacuzzi while watching the gorgeous ocean scenery. Short drive to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.