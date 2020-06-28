4037 Exultant Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a spacious two-story home with an ocean view in PV!

This spacious home with ocean view is a rare lease opportunity in the exclusive neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. This mid-century four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled in the serene neighborhood near Terranea Resort and Trump National Golf Club and has access to some of the highest-rated schools in California. This charming two-story house has a spacious and bright living room with a wood-burning fireplace, dining room, three bedrooms, laundry room, and an updated kitchen on the first level. The second floor boasts an additional bedroom as well as a roomy office space with a second fireplace, a large family room, and a balcony. Both the office and family room have an ocean view. The home has hardwood floors throughout with new carpeting in the bedrooms. There is ample parking with a two-car garage and a driveway which accommodates two additional cars. The backyard is sizable but manicured, with a pool and multiple fruit-bearing trees. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary chance to enjoy iconic Palos Verdes living!