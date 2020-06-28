All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
4037 Exultant Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

4037 Exultant Drive

4037 Exultant Drive
Location

4037 Exultant Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious two-story home with an ocean view in PV!
This spacious home with ocean view is a rare lease opportunity in the exclusive neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. This mid-century four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled in the serene neighborhood near Terranea Resort and Trump National Golf Club and has access to some of the highest-rated schools in California. This charming two-story house has a spacious and bright living room with a wood-burning fireplace, dining room, three bedrooms, laundry room, and an updated kitchen on the first level. The second floor boasts an additional bedroom as well as a roomy office space with a second fireplace, a large family room, and a balcony. Both the office and family room have an ocean view. The home has hardwood floors throughout with new carpeting in the bedrooms. There is ample parking with a two-car garage and a driveway which accommodates two additional cars. The backyard is sizable but manicured, with a pool and multiple fruit-bearing trees. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary chance to enjoy iconic Palos Verdes living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Exultant Drive have any available units?
4037 Exultant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 Exultant Drive have?
Some of 4037 Exultant Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Exultant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Exultant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Exultant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Exultant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4037 Exultant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Exultant Drive offers parking.
Does 4037 Exultant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Exultant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Exultant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4037 Exultant Drive has a pool.
Does 4037 Exultant Drive have accessible units?
No, 4037 Exultant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Exultant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 Exultant Drive has units with dishwashers.
