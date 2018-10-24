40 Avenida Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Privacy, seclusion, open space and forever views are the main ingredients to this fantastic retreat-style home in Palos Verdes! Much of the charm and elegance from the original construction has been preserved, creating a truly unique home, nestled on a cozy lot with resplendent views all the way down to Newport beach to the east and snow capped mountains to the north!



A truly family functional home for every day use that is also the perfect floor-plan for entertaining large groups of friends in total privacy, this home is almost like having your own resort. A tranquil, meditative back yard enclosure also lends to the peacefulness of this almost 3000 square foot 3 bedroom 3 bath with views from almost every window! Enjoy over-sized bedrooms, a large kitchen with en "en-suite" dining area with walls of windows, to the incredibly spacious family room, with unobstructed 180 degree views of the harbor and coastline, compete with a large cozy fireplace.



This is truly a unique residence and a must see.

