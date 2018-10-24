All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
40 Avenida Corona

40 Avenida Corona
Location

40 Avenida Corona, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Privacy, seclusion, open space and forever views are the main ingredients to this fantastic retreat-style home in Palos Verdes! Much of the charm and elegance from the original construction has been preserved, creating a truly unique home, nestled on a cozy lot with resplendent views all the way down to Newport beach to the east and snow capped mountains to the north!

A truly family functional home for every day use that is also the perfect floor-plan for entertaining large groups of friends in total privacy, this home is almost like having your own resort. A tranquil, meditative back yard enclosure also lends to the peacefulness of this almost 3000 square foot 3 bedroom 3 bath with views from almost every window! Enjoy over-sized bedrooms, a large kitchen with en "en-suite" dining area with walls of windows, to the incredibly spacious family room, with unobstructed 180 degree views of the harbor and coastline, compete with a large cozy fireplace.

This is truly a unique residence and a must see.
Call me today to book your private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

