3821 El Tesoro Place

3821 El Tesoro Place · (310) 991-5637
Location

3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3559 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor. The Moorish Spanish home is an Architectural wonder. Landscaped by the well known garden expert Dr. Ernie Schultz. This home features 3 bedroom, 2!/2 baths, a formal living room and dinning room. A spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, laundry room, family room and office. Their is a detached 2 car garage. And the grand Veranda area sits over looking a lovely swimming pool with a water feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 El Tesoro Place have any available units?
3821 El Tesoro Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 El Tesoro Place have?
Some of 3821 El Tesoro Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 El Tesoro Place currently offering any rent specials?
3821 El Tesoro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 El Tesoro Place pet-friendly?
No, 3821 El Tesoro Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3821 El Tesoro Place offer parking?
Yes, 3821 El Tesoro Place offers parking.
Does 3821 El Tesoro Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 El Tesoro Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 El Tesoro Place have a pool?
Yes, 3821 El Tesoro Place has a pool.
Does 3821 El Tesoro Place have accessible units?
No, 3821 El Tesoro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 El Tesoro Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 El Tesoro Place has units with dishwashers.
