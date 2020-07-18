3821 El Tesoro Place

Amenities
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor. The Moorish Spanish home is an Architectural wonder. Landscaped by the well known garden expert Dr. Ernie Schultz. This home features 3 bedroom, 2!/2 baths, a formal living room and dinning room. A spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, laundry room, family room and office. Their is a detached 2 car garage. And the grand Veranda area sits over looking a lovely swimming pool with a water feature.