38 Via Del Cielo

Spectacular sunsets—the kind you can only witness in “Oceanfront Estates”—are just the beginning when you make this Mediterranean beauty your home. You’ll appreciate ocean and Catalina views as you go about your days in this turnkey home featuring 7 en-suite bedrooms and approx. 6,288 SF living space. Breeze through the bright and open floorplan that flows from the dramatic formal entry through the elegant formal living, bright sun room, incredible kitchen all the way to the family and formal dining rooms. Serve up something special in the welcoming gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, large center island, breakfast area and walk-in pantry. Upstairs every day is a dream in your luxurious master suite with generous walk in closet, stately master bathroom and a balcony overlooking sparkling views. Multiple French doors access the large lush backyard and a charming side courtyard with fountain. Icing on the cake: Travertine and wood flooring throughout, dual zoned AC and central heating, a 3-car garage, backyard with room for a pool, and 4 fireplaces. Enjoy close proximity to Terranea Resort, golf, shops, restaurants and award-winning schools. This spacious estate is ready and waiting for you and yours.