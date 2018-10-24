All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
38 Via Del Cielo
38 Via Del Cielo

38 Via Del Cielo · No Longer Available
Location

38 Via Del Cielo, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular sunsets—the kind you can only witness in “Oceanfront Estates”—are just the beginning when you make this Mediterranean beauty your home. You’ll appreciate ocean and Catalina views as you go about your days in this turnkey home featuring 7 en-suite bedrooms and approx. 6,288 SF living space. Breeze through the bright and open floorplan that flows from the dramatic formal entry through the elegant formal living, bright sun room, incredible kitchen all the way to the family and formal dining rooms. Serve up something special in the welcoming gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, large center island, breakfast area and walk-in pantry. Upstairs every day is a dream in your luxurious master suite with generous walk in closet, stately master bathroom and a balcony overlooking sparkling views. Multiple French doors access the large lush backyard and a charming side courtyard with fountain. Icing on the cake: Travertine and wood flooring throughout, dual zoned AC and central heating, a 3-car garage, backyard with room for a pool, and 4 fireplaces. Enjoy close proximity to Terranea Resort, golf, shops, restaurants and award-winning schools. This spacious estate is ready and waiting for you and yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Via Del Cielo have any available units?
38 Via Del Cielo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Via Del Cielo have?
Some of 38 Via Del Cielo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Via Del Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
38 Via Del Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Via Del Cielo pet-friendly?
No, 38 Via Del Cielo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 38 Via Del Cielo offer parking?
Yes, 38 Via Del Cielo offers parking.
Does 38 Via Del Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Via Del Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Via Del Cielo have a pool?
Yes, 38 Via Del Cielo has a pool.
Does 38 Via Del Cielo have accessible units?
No, 38 Via Del Cielo does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Via Del Cielo have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Via Del Cielo does not have units with dishwashers.

