34 San Clemente Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

View! View! View! Amazing estate on 1/2 acre lot with unobstructed Ocean and Catalina Island view. This gorgeous one level home is located at the end of a cul de sac in the exclusive Island View community which offers tennis courts, hiking trail access and manicured landscaping. Breathtaking ocean and canyon views from almost every room in the house! Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances opens to breakfast area with ocean view. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate dining room, family room, entertaining room and a living room. Large master suite with Jack and Jill closets, fireplace and French doors lead to backyard. Remodeled master bathroom with ocean views. Entertaining room with large custom bookcases, fireplace and step down wet bar opens to backyard and swimming pool/spa. 3 car garage, High ceilings, 4 fireplaces ( master bedroom, living room, family rooms and entertaining room), A/C, surround sound speakers inside of house and in the backyard, Sparkling saltwater pool & Spa, koi pond with waterfall, built in BBQ, outside shower and fruit trees. Great location close to parks, trails, schools and shopping centers. Award winning Palos Verdes Schools.