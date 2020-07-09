All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:54 AM

34 San Clemente Drive

34 San Clemente Drive · (310) 378-9494
Location

34 San Clemente Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
View! View! View! Amazing estate on 1/2 acre lot with unobstructed Ocean and Catalina Island view. This gorgeous one level home is located at the end of a cul de sac in the exclusive Island View community which offers tennis courts, hiking trail access and manicured landscaping. Breathtaking ocean and canyon views from almost every room in the house! Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances opens to breakfast area with ocean view. Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate dining room, family room, entertaining room and a living room. Large master suite with Jack and Jill closets, fireplace and French doors lead to backyard. Remodeled master bathroom with ocean views. Entertaining room with large custom bookcases, fireplace and step down wet bar opens to backyard and swimming pool/spa. 3 car garage, High ceilings, 4 fireplaces ( master bedroom, living room, family rooms and entertaining room), A/C, surround sound speakers inside of house and in the backyard, Sparkling saltwater pool & Spa, koi pond with waterfall, built in BBQ, outside shower and fruit trees. Great location close to parks, trails, schools and shopping centers. Award winning Palos Verdes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 San Clemente Drive have any available units?
34 San Clemente Drive has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 San Clemente Drive have?
Some of 34 San Clemente Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 San Clemente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 San Clemente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 San Clemente Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 San Clemente Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 34 San Clemente Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 San Clemente Drive offers parking.
Does 34 San Clemente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 San Clemente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 San Clemente Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34 San Clemente Drive has a pool.
Does 34 San Clemente Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 San Clemente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 San Clemente Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 San Clemente Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
