Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3300 Starline Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3300 Starline Drive

3300 Starline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Starline Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
Breathtaking! Unobstructed, Panoramic Ocean, Catalina & Channel Island Views! Glittering City Lights follow unforgettable Sunsets! Almost Everything is NEW in this 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Single Story with a spacious 3 Car Garage. Plenty of space for guest parking, too. Double Entry Doors open to the Foyer and a huge Living Room with a stunning stacked stone "Fire on Ice" Fireplace and walls of glass that continue into the formal dining area. Low-e dual pane vinyl windows throughout and new window treatments are installed. All New Island Kitchen is open to the Family Room and features Quartz Counters, Custom Cabinetry, Pendant and Recessed Lighting, all New Stainless Steel Appliances with Built-in Fridge and drawer Microwave. Lots and lots of light plus total privacy! New Designer carpet in the Bedrooms with porcelain tile flooring in all other areas. Fresh paint inside and out. Garage has been updated with Sectional Garage Doors and new openers, Epoxy-Polyspartic-Polyurethane Coated Floor, Work Bench, Storage Cabinets and Tankless Water Heater! Artificial turf enhances the large center courtyard that is enclosed by handsome cedar fencing. Gardening service is included. Welcome to your sanctuary! Call or Text Kathleen at (949)280-5901 or Eric at (949)836-3064 for a Private Showing NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Starline Drive have any available units?
3300 Starline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Starline Drive have?
Some of 3300 Starline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Starline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Starline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Starline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Starline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3300 Starline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Starline Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 Starline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Starline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Starline Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Starline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Starline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Starline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Starline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Starline Drive has units with dishwashers.
