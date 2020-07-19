3300 Starline Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage guest parking

Breathtaking! Unobstructed, Panoramic Ocean, Catalina & Channel Island Views! Glittering City Lights follow unforgettable Sunsets! Almost Everything is NEW in this 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath Single Story with a spacious 3 Car Garage. Plenty of space for guest parking, too. Double Entry Doors open to the Foyer and a huge Living Room with a stunning stacked stone "Fire on Ice" Fireplace and walls of glass that continue into the formal dining area. Low-e dual pane vinyl windows throughout and new window treatments are installed. All New Island Kitchen is open to the Family Room and features Quartz Counters, Custom Cabinetry, Pendant and Recessed Lighting, all New Stainless Steel Appliances with Built-in Fridge and drawer Microwave. Lots and lots of light plus total privacy! New Designer carpet in the Bedrooms with porcelain tile flooring in all other areas. Fresh paint inside and out. Garage has been updated with Sectional Garage Doors and new openers, Epoxy-Polyspartic-Polyurethane Coated Floor, Work Bench, Storage Cabinets and Tankless Water Heater! Artificial turf enhances the large center courtyard that is enclosed by handsome cedar fencing. Gardening service is included. Welcome to your sanctuary! Call or Text Kathleen at (949)280-5901 or Eric at (949)836-3064 for a Private Showing NOW!