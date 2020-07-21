32709 Seagate Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Bay club Rancho Palos Verdes - Property Id: 140892



Casual Coastal Living



The Palos Verdes Bay Club is a 240-unit condominium complex that offers casual, ocean-front living on the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula. Located on the quiet side of the hill, the Bay Club is situated on 18 spectacular acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.



Residents enjoy such amenities as two heated outdoor pools, two spas, two tennis courts, a gym, a game room, and a Social Hall for private party events. Residents also have access to a private path to the rocky shoreline below.



Nearby are the Pt. Vicente Lighthouse, Wayfarers Chapel, and Terranea Resort (with its many restaurants), as well as Trump National Golf Club. The Bay Club is also convenient to several local shopping destinations, as well as just a boat-ride away from Catalina Island. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, biking, and horseback riding on the more than 40 miles of trails throughout the numerous Palos Verdes Peninsula nature reserves.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140892p

Property Id 140892



(RLNE5049032)