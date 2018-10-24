All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 32700 Coastsite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
32700 Coastsite Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

32700 Coastsite Drive

32700 Coastsite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32700 Coastsite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remolded Palos Verdes Bay Club end unit, Delaware model with 2 wrap around Covered Balconies, View up the Coastline toward Terranea and the walking path along the bluff. Oversize Living Room and Dining area with Dream Kitchen. Everything new. Extra Large Master Bedroom and Bath with sliding Doors to balcony. Guest Bedroom and bath that accommodates interior washer/dryer located in closet.VIEW from all major rooms.Club house amenities include 2 pools, gym,spa,tennis courts and a gate that leads to private beach. Just like the best resort living and close to Terranea, Golden Gove Shopping, Glass Wayfarer's Chapel, Golf Course, plus so many other features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32700 Coastsite Drive have any available units?
32700 Coastsite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32700 Coastsite Drive have?
Some of 32700 Coastsite Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32700 Coastsite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32700 Coastsite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32700 Coastsite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32700 Coastsite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32700 Coastsite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32700 Coastsite Drive offers parking.
Does 32700 Coastsite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32700 Coastsite Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32700 Coastsite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32700 Coastsite Drive has a pool.
Does 32700 Coastsite Drive have accessible units?
No, 32700 Coastsite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32700 Coastsite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32700 Coastsite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles