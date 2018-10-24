32700 Coastsite Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remolded Palos Verdes Bay Club end unit, Delaware model with 2 wrap around Covered Balconies, View up the Coastline toward Terranea and the walking path along the bluff. Oversize Living Room and Dining area with Dream Kitchen. Everything new. Extra Large Master Bedroom and Bath with sliding Doors to balcony. Guest Bedroom and bath that accommodates interior washer/dryer located in closet.VIEW from all major rooms.Club house amenities include 2 pools, gym,spa,tennis courts and a gate that leads to private beach. Just like the best resort living and close to Terranea, Golden Gove Shopping, Glass Wayfarer's Chapel, Golf Course, plus so many other features.