32700 Coastsite Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully remolded Palos Verdes Bay Club end unit, Delaware model with 2 wrap around Covered Balconies, View up the Coastline toward Terranea and the walking path along the bluff. Oversize Living Room and Dining area with Dream Kitchen. Everything new. Extra Large Master Bedroom and Bath with sliding Doors to balcony. Guest Bedroom and bath that accommodates interior washer/dryer located in closet.VIEW from all major rooms.Club house amenities include 2 pools, gym,spa,tennis courts and a gate that leads to private beach. Just like the best resort living and close to Terranea, Golden Gove Shopping, Glass Wayfarer's Chapel, Golf Course, plus so many other features.