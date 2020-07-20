32614 Coastsite Drive

Amenities

Premier Penthouse with Forever Views and largest Floor plan with 1,736 sq.ft. Enjoy dancing dolphins, whale watching and ocean, white-water and Catalina vistas year round - right from your own balcony and bedroom windows! This coveted condo has just been newly carpeted and painted. Pristine kitchen boasts gleaming tile countertops, refinished sinks and custom cabinetry, tray-ceiling with recessed lighting. Open floor plan poised for cozy entertaining. Both bathrooms have been updated and Master Suite has 2 large closets and spacious area for home office.