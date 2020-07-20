All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
32614 Coastsite Drive
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:07 AM

32614 Coastsite Drive

32614 Coastsite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32614 Coastsite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Premier Penthouse with Forever Views and largest Floor plan with 1,736 sq.ft. Enjoy dancing dolphins, whale watching and ocean, white-water and Catalina vistas year round - right from your own balcony and bedroom windows! This coveted condo has just been newly carpeted and painted. Pristine kitchen boasts gleaming tile countertops, refinished sinks and custom cabinetry, tray-ceiling with recessed lighting. Open floor plan poised for cozy entertaining. Both bathrooms have been updated and Master Suite has 2 large closets and spacious area for home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32614 Coastsite Drive have any available units?
32614 Coastsite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32614 Coastsite Drive have?
Some of 32614 Coastsite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32614 Coastsite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32614 Coastsite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32614 Coastsite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32614 Coastsite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32614 Coastsite Drive offer parking?
No, 32614 Coastsite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32614 Coastsite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32614 Coastsite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32614 Coastsite Drive have a pool?
No, 32614 Coastsite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32614 Coastsite Drive have accessible units?
No, 32614 Coastsite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32614 Coastsite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32614 Coastsite Drive has units with dishwashers.
