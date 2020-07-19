All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32338 Sea Raven Drive

32338 Sea Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32338 Sea Raven Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
dishwasher
microwave
range
Enjoy living close to the park and ocean - all in one spot. Great family home with large yard and viewing gazebo. All new paint, newer kitchen, new window blinds...ready to move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have any available units?
32338 Sea Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 32338 Sea Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32338 Sea Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32338 Sea Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive offer parking?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32338 Sea Raven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32338 Sea Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32338 Sea Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
