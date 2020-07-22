All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 30945 Rue Valois.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
30945 Rue Valois
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

30945 Rue Valois

30945 Rue Valois · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

30945 Rue Valois, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spectacular Single Level home, with expansive ocean and Catalina Views. A large circular driveway will lead you to the private courtyard and welcomes you to this beautiful and upgraded home. Featuring 4br, 3bt and large 10,561 lot, perfect for RV/Boat Parking. Open Modern Floor Plan with living and dining rooms flowing perfectly for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, wood cabinets, natural stone tile flooring, high-end appliances & it overlooks the ocean. It is adjacent to the dining & living rooms which have access to the wide-open back yard (water-smart landscaping) stunning views. Additional features: water purification system, tankless water heater, double-sided fireplace, skylight, dual pane windows,2 car garage with an additional 105ft bonus room. Nearby Golden Cove Shopping Center & restaurants. Award-winning PV schools, ocean bluffs, coastal trails, and Terranea Resort. Prime Location. This home has it all. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30945 Rue Valois have any available units?
30945 Rue Valois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30945 Rue Valois have?
Some of 30945 Rue Valois's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30945 Rue Valois currently offering any rent specials?
30945 Rue Valois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30945 Rue Valois pet-friendly?
No, 30945 Rue Valois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30945 Rue Valois offer parking?
Yes, 30945 Rue Valois offers parking.
Does 30945 Rue Valois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30945 Rue Valois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30945 Rue Valois have a pool?
No, 30945 Rue Valois does not have a pool.
Does 30945 Rue Valois have accessible units?
No, 30945 Rue Valois does not have accessible units.
Does 30945 Rue Valois have units with dishwashers?
No, 30945 Rue Valois does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles