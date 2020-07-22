30945 Rue Valois

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spectacular Single Level home, with expansive ocean and Catalina Views. A large circular driveway will lead you to the private courtyard and welcomes you to this beautiful and upgraded home. Featuring 4br, 3bt and large 10,561 lot, perfect for RV/Boat Parking. Open Modern Floor Plan with living and dining rooms flowing perfectly for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, wood cabinets, natural stone tile flooring, high-end appliances & it overlooks the ocean. It is adjacent to the dining & living rooms which have access to the wide-open back yard (water-smart landscaping) stunning views. Additional features: water purification system, tankless water heater, double-sided fireplace, skylight, dual pane windows,2 car garage with an additional 105ft bonus room. Nearby Golden Cove Shopping Center & restaurants. Award-winning PV schools, ocean bluffs, coastal trails, and Terranea Resort. Prime Location. This home has it all. Must see.