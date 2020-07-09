All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 3086 Deluna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3086 Deluna Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

3086 Deluna Drive

3086 Deluna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3086 Deluna Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Newly & entirely renovated Panoramic Ocean & Harbor Views AMAZING Home. MUST SEE. Surrounded by beautiful lush landscaping with tranquil water features on a cul-de-sac street. When you enter through the large double doors, the blue tropical fish aquarium welcomes you. Full privacy and views with walls of glass that open for seamless outdoor living. You can soak up the sights whether you're lounging by the pool, entertaining on one of the multiple decks or keeping warm inside. No expense has been spared and no detail has been overlooked. It is a seamless mix of Mid-Century and Contemporary design. Open kitchen w/Bosch dishwasher & stainless sink. New high end teakwood cabinets with special organizers with granite counter tops. Travertine tiles & wood floors w/teakwood stair steps. Double sided fireplace & interior exterior sound system that runs throughout the property. A large resort style master bathroom w/a freestanding Hydrosystem collection soaking Tub & Kohler high end one-piece intelligent toilet w/touchscreen remote. Custom walk-in closets in every room. The downstairs 2nd family room has a bar & a full bathroom. it's perfect for family entertainment. The home has automatic blinds, all new Pex plumbing, New furnace, HVAC, w/ zone control. Grassy backyard w/Pool, spa. Close to the PVP high, Terranea Resort, golf courses & beautiful coastal hiking/biking trails. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3086 Deluna Drive have any available units?
3086 Deluna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3086 Deluna Drive have?
Some of 3086 Deluna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3086 Deluna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3086 Deluna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3086 Deluna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3086 Deluna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3086 Deluna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3086 Deluna Drive offers parking.
Does 3086 Deluna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3086 Deluna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3086 Deluna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3086 Deluna Drive has a pool.
Does 3086 Deluna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3086 Deluna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3086 Deluna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3086 Deluna Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles