3086 Deluna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Newly & entirely renovated Panoramic Ocean & Harbor Views AMAZING Home. MUST SEE. Surrounded by beautiful lush landscaping with tranquil water features on a cul-de-sac street. When you enter through the large double doors, the blue tropical fish aquarium welcomes you. Full privacy and views with walls of glass that open for seamless outdoor living. You can soak up the sights whether you're lounging by the pool, entertaining on one of the multiple decks or keeping warm inside. No expense has been spared and no detail has been overlooked. It is a seamless mix of Mid-Century and Contemporary design. Open kitchen w/Bosch dishwasher & stainless sink. New high end teakwood cabinets with special organizers with granite counter tops. Travertine tiles & wood floors w/teakwood stair steps. Double sided fireplace & interior exterior sound system that runs throughout the property. A large resort style master bathroom w/a freestanding Hydrosystem collection soaking Tub & Kohler high end one-piece intelligent toilet w/touchscreen remote. Custom walk-in closets in every room. The downstairs 2nd family room has a bar & a full bathroom. it's perfect for family entertainment. The home has automatic blinds, all new Pex plumbing, New furnace, HVAC, w/ zone control. Grassy backyard w/Pool, spa. Close to the PVP high, Terranea Resort, golf courses & beautiful coastal hiking/biking trails. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in this fantastic home.