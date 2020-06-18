30523 Rue De La Pierre

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children. Enter into the large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a bar/counter eating area off of the family room, and there is also a formal dining room. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath with exit to outside sitting area to enjoy tranquil ocean views and marvelous sunsets. Watch the whales migrating during the season. Large bricked patio is perfect for that outdoor barbeque or social get together. This is a must see property. Owner looking for a year lease, however, owner is amenable to lease extensions. Available for immediate occupancy