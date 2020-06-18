All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

30523 Rue De La Pierre

30523 Rue De La Pierre · (310) 378-9494
Location

30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2647 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children. Enter into the large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a bar/counter eating area off of the family room, and there is also a formal dining room. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath with exit to outside sitting area to enjoy tranquil ocean views and marvelous sunsets. Watch the whales migrating during the season. Large bricked patio is perfect for that outdoor barbeque or social get together. This is a must see property. Owner looking for a year lease, however, owner is amenable to lease extensions. Available for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have any available units?
30523 Rue De La Pierre has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have?
Some of 30523 Rue De La Pierre's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30523 Rue De La Pierre currently offering any rent specials?
30523 Rue De La Pierre isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30523 Rue De La Pierre pet-friendly?
No, 30523 Rue De La Pierre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre offer parking?
Yes, 30523 Rue De La Pierre does offer parking.
Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30523 Rue De La Pierre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have a pool?
No, 30523 Rue De La Pierre does not have a pool.
Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have accessible units?
No, 30523 Rue De La Pierre does not have accessible units.
Does 30523 Rue De La Pierre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30523 Rue De La Pierre has units with dishwashers.
