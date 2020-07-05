30062 Grandpoint Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Your new home awaits you in this stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home ideally located in the beautiful community of Miraleste Hills. As you first step in this generously spacious residence, set your eyes on the breath taking view of the South Bay and enjoy the rustic fireplace and hardwood flooring that flows through the living area. Enjoy warm sunny days and cool nights admiring the nighttime view from the extended patio connected from the living area. The kitchen area is very classic with chestnut cabinets. The master room flows right into the master bathroom which has a vintage feel with beautiful floral stain glass patterns and a mahogany theme throughout. Step downstairs and find the other 2 bedrooms equally marvelous, and also find the mahogany and rust tiled bar that flows into the downstairs patio. From all views outside the residence enjoy the beautiful views of Rancho Palos Verdes and experience the Spanish brick tile in the driveway with an attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and shelf space.