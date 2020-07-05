All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
30062 Grandpoint Lane

30062 Grandpoint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

30062 Grandpoint Lane, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your new home awaits you in this stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home ideally located in the beautiful community of Miraleste Hills. As you first step in this generously spacious residence, set your eyes on the breath taking view of the South Bay and enjoy the rustic fireplace and hardwood flooring that flows through the living area. Enjoy warm sunny days and cool nights admiring the nighttime view from the extended patio connected from the living area. The kitchen area is very classic with chestnut cabinets. The master room flows right into the master bathroom which has a vintage feel with beautiful floral stain glass patterns and a mahogany theme throughout. Step downstairs and find the other 2 bedrooms equally marvelous, and also find the mahogany and rust tiled bar that flows into the downstairs patio. From all views outside the residence enjoy the beautiful views of Rancho Palos Verdes and experience the Spanish brick tile in the driveway with an attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and shelf space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have any available units?
30062 Grandpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have?
Some of 30062 Grandpoint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30062 Grandpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30062 Grandpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30062 Grandpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30062 Grandpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30062 Grandpoint Lane offers parking.
Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30062 Grandpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 30062 Grandpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 30062 Grandpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30062 Grandpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30062 Grandpoint Lane has units with dishwashers.

