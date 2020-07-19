All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 30015 Via Borica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
30015 Via Borica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30015 Via Borica

30015 via Borica · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

30015 via Borica, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Spectacular remodel! From the moment you walk in to the incredible great room, you realize that this is just what you've been looking for. Wood floors and high ceilings; an outstanding kitchen with center island, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry; a spacious formal dining area; and an amazing living room, which is centered on the fireplace and sliding doors leading outdoors to the pool, spa, ample decking, fire pit and the panoramic views. Venture upstairs to the master suite, complete with luxurious bathroom and huge, walk-in closet and tremendous views to the West. The oversized guest suite has a private bathroom and spacious closet. Downstairs features a large family room, with sliders to the outdoors, along with two more bedrooms. New electrical, new plumbing, tank-less water heater, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout, all located at the end of a private cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30015 Via Borica have any available units?
30015 Via Borica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30015 Via Borica have?
Some of 30015 Via Borica's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30015 Via Borica currently offering any rent specials?
30015 Via Borica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30015 Via Borica pet-friendly?
No, 30015 Via Borica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30015 Via Borica offer parking?
No, 30015 Via Borica does not offer parking.
Does 30015 Via Borica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30015 Via Borica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30015 Via Borica have a pool?
Yes, 30015 Via Borica has a pool.
Does 30015 Via Borica have accessible units?
No, 30015 Via Borica does not have accessible units.
Does 30015 Via Borica have units with dishwashers?
No, 30015 Via Borica does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles