30015 Via Borica

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool guest suite hot tub

Spectacular remodel! From the moment you walk in to the incredible great room, you realize that this is just what you've been looking for. Wood floors and high ceilings; an outstanding kitchen with center island, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry; a spacious formal dining area; and an amazing living room, which is centered on the fireplace and sliding doors leading outdoors to the pool, spa, ample decking, fire pit and the panoramic views. Venture upstairs to the master suite, complete with luxurious bathroom and huge, walk-in closet and tremendous views to the West. The oversized guest suite has a private bathroom and spacious closet. Downstairs features a large family room, with sliders to the outdoors, along with two more bedrooms. New electrical, new plumbing, tank-less water heater, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout, all located at the end of a private cul-de-sac.