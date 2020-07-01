30003 Cachan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeous and elegant Mediterranean, 1 level single family pool home at the end of small cul-de-sac in the sought after neighborhood of “Monaco” in Rancho Palos Verdes! It offers 4 bedrooms + loft bedroom via spiral staircase, 3 full baths + ¾ pool bathroom, 3,164 SqFt, on a 17,270 lot! Grand foyer has double leaded glass entry doors and marble floors which flow into the living and dining rooms. Large living room has cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room off kitchen with French doors leading to the backyard/pool. Fabulous large and open gourmet kitchen! It has an island counter + Viking appliances, and is part of the huge great room and casual eating area which all lead out onto the backyard/pool and onto the large outdoor BBQ kitchen/pergola patio - awesome for entertaining! There’s also a walk-in pantry and dual zone wine fridge + beverage drawers! All four bedrooms have custom oak inlaid hardwood floors! Large master suite has luxurious bath with whirlpool tub, separate shower + huge walk-in closet. Beautiful private grounds with newer gray bottom pool and spa, sauna, pool bathroom, gas fire pit, outdoor BBQ kitchen, large sitting area off kitchen, and even some ocean view from the edge of the yard! 3-Car garage with direct access and plenty of parking.