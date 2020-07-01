All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

30003 Cachan Place

30003 Cachan Place · No Longer Available
Location

30003 Cachan Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous and elegant Mediterranean, 1 level single family pool home at the end of small cul-de-sac in the sought after neighborhood of “Monaco” in Rancho Palos Verdes! It offers 4 bedrooms + loft bedroom via spiral staircase, 3 full baths + ¾ pool bathroom, 3,164 SqFt, on a 17,270 lot! Grand foyer has double leaded glass entry doors and marble floors which flow into the living and dining rooms. Large living room has cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room off kitchen with French doors leading to the backyard/pool. Fabulous large and open gourmet kitchen! It has an island counter + Viking appliances, and is part of the huge great room and casual eating area which all lead out onto the backyard/pool and onto the large outdoor BBQ kitchen/pergola patio - awesome for entertaining! There’s also a walk-in pantry and dual zone wine fridge + beverage drawers! All four bedrooms have custom oak inlaid hardwood floors! Large master suite has luxurious bath with whirlpool tub, separate shower + huge walk-in closet. Beautiful private grounds with newer gray bottom pool and spa, sauna, pool bathroom, gas fire pit, outdoor BBQ kitchen, large sitting area off kitchen, and even some ocean view from the edge of the yard! 3-Car garage with direct access and plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30003 Cachan Place have any available units?
30003 Cachan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30003 Cachan Place have?
Some of 30003 Cachan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30003 Cachan Place currently offering any rent specials?
30003 Cachan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30003 Cachan Place pet-friendly?
No, 30003 Cachan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30003 Cachan Place offer parking?
Yes, 30003 Cachan Place offers parking.
Does 30003 Cachan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30003 Cachan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30003 Cachan Place have a pool?
Yes, 30003 Cachan Place has a pool.
Does 30003 Cachan Place have accessible units?
No, 30003 Cachan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30003 Cachan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30003 Cachan Place has units with dishwashers.

