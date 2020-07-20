Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Call our office to schedule a showing ***
- Address: 3 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
- Rent: $3,995 Per Month
- Deposit: $5,000
- Credit Score 700 or better
- 2 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
Luxurious Townhouse in THE HILL community, behind gates.
Common areas feature garden-like setting, pool and spa and tennis court.
Townhouse features:
- Living room with Fireplace and wet-bar
- Formal Dining Room which seats eight
- Kitchen with breakfast area and patio area
- Family room with balcony
- Two bedrooms (Master bedroom with three closets, Balcony, Bathroom with tub and double sinks, City views)
- Washer-dryer area
- Three balconies. Two with city views and one with ocean view
- Two car attached garage
- Ocean breeze and amazing views
- Pets Okay
Contact us to schedule a showing.