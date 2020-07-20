Amenities

- Address: 3 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275



- Rent: $3,995 Per Month

- Deposit: $5,000

- Credit Score 700 or better

- 2 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.



Luxurious Townhouse in THE HILL community, behind gates.

Common areas feature garden-like setting, pool and spa and tennis court.



Townhouse features:

- Living room with Fireplace and wet-bar

- Formal Dining Room which seats eight

- Kitchen with breakfast area and patio area

- Family room with balcony

- Two bedrooms (Master bedroom with three closets, Balcony, Bathroom with tub and double sinks, City views)

- Washer-dryer area

- Three balconies. Two with city views and one with ocean view

- Two car attached garage

- Ocean breeze and amazing views

- Pets Okay

