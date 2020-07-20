All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3 Hilltop Circle
Last updated March 25 2020 at 2:29 AM

3 Hilltop Circle

3 Hilltop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Call our office to schedule a showing ***

- Address: 3 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

- Rent: $3,995 Per Month
- Deposit: $5,000
- Credit Score 700 or better
- 2 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.

Luxurious Townhouse in THE HILL community, behind gates.
Common areas feature garden-like setting, pool and spa and tennis court.

Townhouse features:
- Living room with Fireplace and wet-bar
- Formal Dining Room which seats eight
- Kitchen with breakfast area and patio area
- Family room with balcony
- Two bedrooms (Master bedroom with three closets, Balcony, Bathroom with tub and double sinks, City views)
- Washer-dryer area
- Three balconies. Two with city views and one with ocean view
- Two car attached garage
- Ocean breeze and amazing views
- Pets Okay
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
3 Hilltop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 3 Hilltop Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hilltop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Hilltop Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3 Hilltop Circle offers parking.
Does 3 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Hilltop Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3 Hilltop Circle has a pool.
Does 3 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 3 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Hilltop Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
