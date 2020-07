Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and private 4 bedroom Miraleste home with spectacular views from San Pedro Harbor to downtown Los Angeles. Views are from most every room in the house including the master suite with a balcony, 2 other bedrooms, living room, formal dining room and kitchen. The home was completely remodeled about 10 years ago. There is a pool in back and a view patio in front.