Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
29621 South Western Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

29621 South Western Avenue

29621 S Western Ave · No Longer Available
Location

29621 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make this gorgeous commercial vacancy yours! This unit has been freshly painted and remodeled. Storefront Commercial property located on the busiest street in Rancho Palos Verdes!! Located across the street from Peck Park, and next to many other businesses. Right here in the middle of town. The open floor plan is ideal for any business. $1.85/sq ft X 1047 square feet + CAM charges

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click request showing, and follow instructions.

For more information please text Amy at
(310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29621 South Western Avenue have any available units?
29621 South Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 29621 South Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29621 South Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29621 South Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29621 South Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29621 South Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
