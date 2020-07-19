29621 South Western Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Make this gorgeous commercial vacancy yours! This unit has been freshly painted and remodeled. Storefront Commercial property located on the busiest street in Rancho Palos Verdes!! Located across the street from Peck Park, and next to many other businesses. Right here in the middle of town. The open floor plan is ideal for any business. $1.85/sq ft X 1047 square feet + CAM charges



For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click request showing, and follow instructions.



For more information please text Amy at

(310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

Contact us to schedule a showing.