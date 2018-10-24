All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
29520 Oceanport Road
29520 Oceanport Road

29520 Oceanport Road · No Longer Available
Location

29520 Oceanport Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
What a fabulous split level home to grow your family! This picture-perfect tri-level home in the very desirable Mesa neighborhood is quietly tucked in a small cul-de-sac. A stone pathway leads to a large gated front courtyard before entering the house. Once inside is an open great room with a fireplace and sliding door to the back garden. A spacious kitchen boasts expansive granite counter space & cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large island with breakfast bar. There is also ample space in the breakfast nook area to set up for casual dining. On the lower level is a separate family room that opens to the backyard. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom. On the upper level is the master bedroom with double closet areas and a balcony that overlooks the backyard. There are also 2 bedrooms with cathedral ceiling and a hallway full bathroom. The 2-tierd backyard boasts lots of grassy area, plants and fruit trees, certain to offer endless fun and enjoyment. This home is centrally located, close to the park and minutes from Ridgecrest Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29520 Oceanport Road have any available units?
29520 Oceanport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29520 Oceanport Road have?
Some of 29520 Oceanport Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29520 Oceanport Road currently offering any rent specials?
29520 Oceanport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29520 Oceanport Road pet-friendly?
No, 29520 Oceanport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29520 Oceanport Road offer parking?
No, 29520 Oceanport Road does not offer parking.
Does 29520 Oceanport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29520 Oceanport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29520 Oceanport Road have a pool?
No, 29520 Oceanport Road does not have a pool.
Does 29520 Oceanport Road have accessible units?
No, 29520 Oceanport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29520 Oceanport Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29520 Oceanport Road has units with dishwashers.
