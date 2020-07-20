All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

29231 STADIA HILL Lane

29231 Stadia Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

29231 Stadia Hill Lane, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 29231 Stadia Hill Lane! Boasting panoramic views, this spectacular, completely customized, upgraded and remodeled 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom 2 story home is located on a quiet cul de sac in Rancho Palos Verdes finest neighborhood. No expense has been spared! The gourmet upgraded kitchen features all new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, wood cabinetry, large ceramic tiles, and a dramatic range hood. Other highlights include, gorgeous laminate floors throughout, recessed lighting, souring vaulted ceilings, PV stone fireplace, laundry shoot, large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, spacious walk in closet and a 3 car garage. This home is within walking distance to Ralph's, parks and public transportation. Enjoy the benefits of award winning and top rated Palos Verdes Unified School District. This turnkey property is sure to please even the most discerning renter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have any available units?
29231 STADIA HILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have?
Some of 29231 STADIA HILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29231 STADIA HILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29231 STADIA HILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29231 STADIA HILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane offers parking.
Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have a pool?
No, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29231 STADIA HILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29231 STADIA HILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
