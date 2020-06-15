29121 Covecrest Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Paradise on the Peninsula! Don't miss your opportunity to live in this ONE STORY home with a BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEW FROM CATALINA ISLAND ALL THE WAY TO MALIBU and located atop Palos Verdes in the center of Rancho Palos Verdes. Enjoy fabulous sunsets from the privacy of your home and lovely backyard. This turnkey home is remodeled in 2011, beginning with a gated entrance featuring a tranquil water fountain. The marble floor landing area leads to the formal living room with beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace, a gorgeous formal dining room with crystal chandelier and the rest of the bright and open living space. Enjoy the panoramic ocean view from the family room, boasting a cathedral high ceiling and opens to the back patio. Wake up to the gorgeous ocean view in the master bedroom, which has built-in closets and a master bathroom. Enjoy cooking to the view in the open kitchen, featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax and unwind at the end of a day in your private ocean view patio. There are extra built-in storage cabinet & shelves in the 3rd car garage and a storage shed on the side yard. Sophisticated comfort, amazing ocean views and the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District make this a truly special home!