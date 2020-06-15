All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated April 2 2019 at 12:59 AM

29121 Covecrest Drive

29121 Covecrest Drive · (310) 869-6089
Location

29121 Covecrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Paradise on the Peninsula! Don't miss your opportunity to live in this ONE STORY home with a BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEW FROM CATALINA ISLAND ALL THE WAY TO MALIBU and located atop Palos Verdes in the center of Rancho Palos Verdes. Enjoy fabulous sunsets from the privacy of your home and lovely backyard. This turnkey home is remodeled in 2011, beginning with a gated entrance featuring a tranquil water fountain. The marble floor landing area leads to the formal living room with beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace, a gorgeous formal dining room with crystal chandelier and the rest of the bright and open living space. Enjoy the panoramic ocean view from the family room, boasting a cathedral high ceiling and opens to the back patio. Wake up to the gorgeous ocean view in the master bedroom, which has built-in closets and a master bathroom. Enjoy cooking to the view in the open kitchen, featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax and unwind at the end of a day in your private ocean view patio. There are extra built-in storage cabinet & shelves in the 3rd car garage and a storage shed on the side yard. Sophisticated comfort, amazing ocean views and the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District make this a truly special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29121 Covecrest Drive have any available units?
29121 Covecrest Drive has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29121 Covecrest Drive have?
Some of 29121 Covecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29121 Covecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29121 Covecrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29121 Covecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29121 Covecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29121 Covecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29121 Covecrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 29121 Covecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29121 Covecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29121 Covecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 29121 Covecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29121 Covecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 29121 Covecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29121 Covecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29121 Covecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
