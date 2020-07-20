All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
29061 Maplepark Drive

Location

29061 Maplepark Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Exceptional one-level 5BR 4BA Ocean View home. Panoramic ocean views from Malibu to Catalina and magnificent sunset view. Quiet and private cul-de-sac location, walking distance to elementary school - Vista Grande. Many upgrades: updated double-pane windows, remodeled master bath with steam shower, spa tub in guest bath, marble counter, central AC and furnace, master has a customized closet with organizers, fresh painted exterior. Two en-suites on opposite ends of the home make a perfect set up for guest and in-laws. Inviting courtyard entry, tranquil backyard with patio area and many fruit trees. Great home for family living and entertaining! Last 45 days sign and lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29061 Maplepark Drive have any available units?
29061 Maplepark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29061 Maplepark Drive have?
Some of 29061 Maplepark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29061 Maplepark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29061 Maplepark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29061 Maplepark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29061 Maplepark Drive offer parking?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29061 Maplepark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29061 Maplepark Drive have a pool?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29061 Maplepark Drive have accessible units?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29061 Maplepark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29061 Maplepark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
