29061 Maplepark Drive

Exceptional one-level 5BR 4BA Ocean View home. Panoramic ocean views from Malibu to Catalina and magnificent sunset view. Quiet and private cul-de-sac location, walking distance to elementary school - Vista Grande. Many upgrades: updated double-pane windows, remodeled master bath with steam shower, spa tub in guest bath, marble counter, central AC and furnace, master has a customized closet with organizers, fresh painted exterior. Two en-suites on opposite ends of the home make a perfect set up for guest and in-laws. Inviting courtyard entry, tranquil backyard with patio area and many fruit trees. Great home for family living and entertaining! Last 45 days sign and lockbox.